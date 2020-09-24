Newton looking to keep win streak going against Hazlehurst

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the Newton football team didn’t win a single game.

“We were just so young at a lot of different positions,” head coach Zack Grady said. “We were also playing realy, really good football teams. Scott Central played for the South State Title and Philadelphia had ‘Dandy Dozens’ in back-to-back years...Union had a great squad and same with Lake.”

Coming into the 2020 season, the Tigers were riding a 16-game losing streak. But that all changed when the Tigers faced off against Leake Central, beating the 4A team 20-14.

“It was such a relief (to snap the streak)," Grady said. "The guys worked so hard and to come out and win was such a tremendous boost to our football program.”

After snapping the losing streak, the Tigers came out the next week even more impressive - shutting out Raymond 33-0.

Coach Grady said while the team is happy with the wins, they have to remain humble and keep working on fixing mistakes.

“Just because you win football games doesn’t mean you played the perfect game. We still go out and practice as if we were the same team last year by correcting mistakes and staying on guys,” Grady said. “We’ve been staying focused on the one game we have at task at that’s Hazlehurst.”

Scouting Hazlehurst, they enter the matchup with a 1-2 record with a 30-27 win over Wesson last week. The Indians last won a state title in 2012 but their district 2015-2017.

“Hazlehurst is a team that has won a championship before. They have a great athlete at quarterback, got a tremendous defense and they play really, really hard for four quarters,” Grady said. “We have to stay focused and come out to play our best ball game to have a chance to win.”

The Tigers will lean on sophomore quarterback Tyreke Snow to lead the offense, who Coach Grady described as a mobile. speedy quarterback with great arm strength.

Grady said the position groups that have impressed him the most through two weeks of play have been the offensive line and secondary.

“We have a young offensive line that we’re starting with two freshman, a sophomore and two juniors up front. Those are the guys who have made tremendous strides during the fall,” Grady said. “Our secondary has also done a tremendous job with a lot of young guys like Jamarveous Reed, Kezerrian Wash - all those guys in the back end are doing a tremendous job for us.”

Friday’s matchup against Hazlehurst is set for 7 p.m. at Morgan Field.

