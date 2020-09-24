Ole Miss suspends baseball after positive COVID tests

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is suspending baseball activities for several weeks. The decision comes after multiple members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will suspend all team activities until October 8. They had been working out and holding scrimmages on campus.

Story on the #OleMiss baseball COVID-19 outbreak, including a statement from head coach Mike Bianco.https://t.co/q48Gl3V0np — TheGroveReport (@SIRebels) September 24, 2020

The school says all student-athletes who tested positive are following university protocol and taking safety measures.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.