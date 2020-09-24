Ole Miss suspends baseball after positive COVID tests
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is suspending baseball activities for several weeks. The decision comes after multiple members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The team will suspend all team activities until October 8. They had been working out and holding scrimmages on campus.
Story on the #OleMiss baseball COVID-19 outbreak, including a statement from head coach Mike Bianco.https://t.co/q48Gl3V0np— TheGroveReport (@SIRebels) September 24, 2020
The school says all student-athletes who tested positive are following university protocol and taking safety measures.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.