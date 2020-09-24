Advertisement

Ole Miss suspends baseball after positive COVID tests

Members of the Ole Miss baseball team tested positive for COVID-19, leading to all team activities being suspended until Oct. 8.(WTOK)
By WLBT
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss is suspending baseball activities for several weeks. The decision comes after multiple members of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The team will suspend all team activities until October 8. They had been working out and holding scrimmages on campus.

The school says all student-athletes who tested positive are following university protocol and taking safety measures.

