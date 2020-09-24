Advertisement

Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the PAC-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 Conference will allow voluntary workouts on campus for all sports beginning June 15, subject to the decision of each individual school and where allowed by local and state guidelines, the conference announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a fall season, though the start date was unclear. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

