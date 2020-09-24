Remnants of Beta bring mainly morning rain

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The center of the Beta’s remnant low is located over western Mississippi early this morning. The heaviest of the rain is tracking mainly to the north of our area. There are some feeder bands to the south and east of the center of circulation, and those look to bring some quick bursts of moderate to heavy rainfall here in East Mississippi and West Alabama during the rest of these early morning hours.

These feeder bands are usually where we look for those isolated tornadoes; however, there is very little instability across our area due to it being the early morning hours. There is also some dry air south of us that is preventing greater instability values arriving here locally from the Gulf of Mexico. These factors are keeping the tornado threat very low, and that will be the case for the rest of this morning.

As for flash flooding, this still remains the greater concern, although the threat here locally is decreasing as well. Only Neshoba County, which is under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 this afternoon, has a chance of localized flash flooding at this point. Elsewhere, the flash flood threat remains very low. Rain will begin to taper off as we head into the afternoon hours. We’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours, with the chance of a leftover shower early in the evening.

We’ll see a chance of isolated showers on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees. Saturday will be dry for the good majority of us, but a stray shower cannot be entirely ruled out. Scattered showers will be possible Sunday and Monday, with highs returning to the mid-to-upper-80s on both days.

The rain on Monday will be associated with a cold frontal passage. Temperatures will drop into the upper-50s and low-60s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with a chance of isolated showers early Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the upper-70s on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by Wednesday morning, with high temperatures only in the mid-70s... certainly feeling like fall!

