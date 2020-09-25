2020 UWA Rodeo Showdown continues Friday and Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama Rodeo Showdown had its opening night Thursday at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.

Night one saw local competitors from both UWA and East Mississippi Community College take part in a variety of performances such as calf roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing.

UWA saw action from Cody Stubbs and JT Ellison in team roping, Ryder Ladner in steer wrestling and Matthew Brooks in bull riding.

EMCC had competitors for both the men and women on opening night. Tyler Speed opened up competition for the team in calf roping while Mikayla Joh Almond competed in goat tying.

Sisters Kyla and Jaylie Matthews both competed in their specialty event of barrel racing for EMCC.

The rodeo continues on Friday and Saturday night. Gates open at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Children 5 and under get in free.

