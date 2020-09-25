Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 150K test positive and more than 64K recover

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.(WTOK)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,491 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,357 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 134 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 150,658 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama, 134,231 being confirmed and 16,427 being probable. There have been 1,097,595 diagnostic tests conducted and 57,589 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 25.

In the last 14 days, 101,431 people have been tested and 14,455 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 19,572 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw349121538
Sumter435192500
Marengo716205204
Pickens656144845

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,778 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 24, there were 744 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

