City of Meridian Arrest Report September 25, 2020
ARREST REPORT
TOMMIE J REED, 1977
5200 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
FELONY ARREST REPORT
There were no felony arrest to report
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 8:07 AM on September 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
