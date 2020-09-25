Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 25, 2020

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ARREST REPORT

TOMMIE J REED, 1977

5200 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 24, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 8:07 AM on September 24, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of Russell Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

Updated: 51 minutes ago
