EMBDC holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Hype

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - City of Meridian officials celebrated the grand opening of hype with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

It is the largest indoor facility in the tri-state area. It offers more than 10 eye-catching attractions.

Meridian’s biggest entertainment complex, measuring at nearly 100,000 square feet, has officially opened its doors.

“We are very excited about this. This is going to be a game-changer for Meridian,” said Eddie Kelly city’s chief administrative officer. This facility has created over 50 jobs for the citizens of Meridian.

President of Rockstep Capital Andy Weiner said the hype is expected to increase tourism in the Queen City.

“I think from a quality of life and an economic impact will pull people here from 125 to 150 radius. We chose Meridian because this community is looking for physical activities and entertainment. We think uptown meridian is the place to be,” said President of Rockstep Capital Andy Weiner.

The board of supervisors got to test drive the go-carts, reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

The multi-million dollar facility is just phase 1 of improving the mall. Phase 2 will be updating the movie theater.

“We have a new move theater coming in November. It is the golden ticket. It’s the luxury seat theater concept. Right now we are under construction. We have luxury seats that are being shipped here to be open in November,” said Weiner.

To get a better idea of these luxury seats… the mall has a luxury seat display that sits in front of the theater. The chairs have reclining features as well as options for heating or cooling.

Experiencing the hype over the next month could lead to even more excitement.

“Anybody who has an armband from hype between today and the end of October… will get a free month without at fitness depot. They can work out for free for one month without any further commitment. They cannot already be a member at fitness depot,” said Weiner.

“If you have not been at the hype. Come on out and enjoy yourself. They have something for everybody in your household,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

The mall’s ownership says the hype took 9 months to complete.

