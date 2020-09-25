Advertisement

Griffis campaigns in Meridian to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Griffis Campaigns
Griffis Campaigns(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

On the local campaign trail, Kenny Griffis was in Meridian Friday stumping for votes as the November 3rd general election draws near. Griffis, a Meridian native, visited supporters at Cater’s Market in North Hills to talk about his plans to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court.

Griffis was appointed last year to the state’s highest court by Governor Phil Bryant to replace then Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. and he’s hoping to continue to have the honor to serve the people of the Magnolia State.

“On the Supreme Court, we’re the judicial power in Mississippi,” said Griffis. “We want to make sure that there’s justice for all. Rich or poor. White or black. Anyway you come to court, you’re entitled to your constitutional protections. I want to make sure that our courts are fair and that they’re just and the law is applied as it is not because it’s based on what I wished it were or who I might wish should win and get money out of the system.”

Griffis faces Court of Appeals Judge Latrice Westbrooks of Lexington in this non-partisan election.

