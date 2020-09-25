Advertisement

Gunshot, license plate detection cameras installed in Meridian

By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - At least thirty-six new security cameras equipped with features including gunshot detection and license plate readers are expected to be functioning in Meridian by mid-October.

Mayor Percy Bland said the cameras will allow the police department to easily review footage for emergency complaints like shots fired calls.

“We put cameras in those areas we were getting the most calls. Just trying to be as cost effective as we can to give our police department the support and also the community the support that they needed,” said Bland.

The new cameras were installed by Mississippi Power, and they join at least twenty other security cameras in the city, many of them are already set up around town.

“They are mobile so when we feel like we have certain issues in certain areas we will mobilize those systems to deal with the demand in our city,” said Bland.

Officers with the Meridian Police Department declined to speak on camera about the new technology but say they will have direct access to footage.

Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Kelly said the department is training to ensure everything runs smoothly once the system is live.

“They’re working on getting all of the technical issues worked out before we bring the cameras online,” said Kelly.

The new cameras were completely funded by drug seizure money.

