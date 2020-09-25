Have you completed the Census? Sumter County stresses why it’s important

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County officials reported this week there has been only about 40% local participation so far. The Census is mandated by the U.S Constitution and takes place every ten years.

Why is participating in the Census important? Sumter County leaders point out that the information collected determines the amount of federal funding communities receive for important programs like education, housing, Head Start, local fire departments and hospitals.

To encourage completion of the Census form, Sumter County has a “No Contact Census Drive” set for Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at G & P Barbecue in Livingston. The first 100 registrants will receive a free pulled pork or rib dinner.

Completing the Census form takes 5 to 10 minutes. Residents of any area may complete the Census form by calling the U.S. Census Bureau at 1-844-330-2020 or by completing the form online by clicking here. Sumter County residents may get assistance in doing this by calling a Census associate:

Census Associated Phone Number Johnnie Sanders 205-575-2440 Gwendolyn Carter 205-377-3302 Loretta Henderson 205-499-0751 Debra Noble 601-203-8869 Christopher Spencer 205-499-8924 Terrence Williams 205-346-9435

