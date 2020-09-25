Advertisement

Have you completed the Census? Sumter County stresses why it’s important

Sumter County is pushing to increase participation in the 2020 Census
Sumter County is pushing to increase participation in the 2020 Census(Sumter County Commission)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Sumter County officials reported this week there has been only about 40% local participation so far. The Census is mandated by the U.S Constitution and takes place every ten years.

Why is participating in the Census important? Sumter County leaders point out that the information collected determines the amount of federal funding communities receive for important programs like education, housing, Head Start, local fire departments and hospitals.

To encourage completion of the Census form, Sumter County has a “No Contact Census Drive” set for Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at G & P Barbecue in Livingston. The first 100 registrants will receive a free pulled pork or rib dinner.

Completing the Census form takes 5 to 10 minutes. Residents of any area may complete the Census form by calling the U.S. Census Bureau at 1-844-330-2020 or by completing the form online by clicking here. Sumter County residents may get assistance in doing this by calling a Census associate:

Census AssociatedPhone Number
Johnnie Sanders205-575-2440
Gwendolyn Carter205-377-3302
Loretta Henderson205-499-0751
Debra Noble601-203-8869
Christopher Spencer205-499-8924
Terrence Williams205-346-9435

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Griffis campaigns in Meridian to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Kenny Griffis touts his 16 years of experience on the Court of Appeals serving Meridian and East Mississippi to voters to keep him on Mississippi's Supreme Court

Coronavirus

Miss. sees increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Garner
Mississippi experienced an increase of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with new cases of 737 and 722, respectively.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 96,032 cases, 2,894 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 722 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 25th, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Cloudy With a Chance of Showers

Latest News

Weather

Temperatures warm for the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with patchy fog possible after midnight.

Local

Gunshot, license plate detection cameras installed in Meridian

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
The new cameras were completely funded by drug seizure money.

News

MPSD purchases new technology for students and teachers

Updated: 16 hours ago
MPSD purchases new technology for students and teachers

News

Gun shot, license plate detection cameras installed in Meridian

Updated: 16 hours ago
Gun shot, license plate detection cameras installed in Meridian

County Road 11

County Road 11: The 1970 Forest Bearcats celebrate history

Updated: 16 hours ago
County Road 11: The 1970 Forest Bearcats celebrate history

National

Officer shot during protests in Louisville back at work

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One of the officers shot during a protest in Louisville Wednesday night is already back at work, the Louisville Metro Police Department says.