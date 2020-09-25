Advertisement

Jimmie James "Jim" Boykin

Jimmie James “Jim” Boykin
By Letisha Young
Sep. 25, 2020
MANNING – Jimmie James “Jim” Boykin, 96, widower of Georgene Evelyn Baughman Stephens and Anna Mae Boykin, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Carriage House of Sumter. Born July 8, 1924, in Butler, AL, he was a son of the late William Monroe Boykin and the late Henrietta Todd Boykin. He was a retired Tool and Dye maker in the aircraft industry. He was a walking encyclopedia of World War II information. A US Navy veteran, he served his country during World War II aboard the USS Hornet. While on board the Hornet, he witnessed the Doolittle Raiders takeoff on their famed Raid on Tokyo; the ship participated in the Battle of Midway; and after having been hit with enemy fire causing the ship to sink, he floated in the Pacific Ocean for over six hours before being rescued. He witnessed the first atomic blast and was present for the signing of the 1945 peace treaty with Japan, ending the war with Japan. He enjoyed tinkering, working in his yard, and his dogs. He is survived by one son, Jimmie Steven Boykin (Kim) of Manning; one daughter, Jamie Lee Boykin of Torrance, CA; five step children, Margaret Little, Dona Little, Helene Rekieta, Jackie Little and Richard Little; a grandson, Robert Boykin; two granddaughters, Cari B. McGinnis and Brittany Finucane; four great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Providence Cemetery in Butler, Alabama with Rev. Truman Todd officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to A Second Chance Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 607, Manning, SC 29102. Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler will be in charge of arrangements

