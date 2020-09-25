Meridian native opens truck servicing business in York

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Meridian native Leslie Williams is hoping to make a splash with his new business.

While working as a mechanic on a maintenance call, Williams saw an abandoned building on Highway 17 in York and turned it into Angel’s Truck Washing and Tire Care.

“Truckers have done an amazing job for us. Why can’t we do an even more amazing job for them?” said Williams. “To come down in York and open up a truck wash during a pandemic is a blessing.”

Trucking is a major industry in West Alabama, but Williams noticed a lack of truck washing businesses along I-20 from Jackson to Tuscaloosa. He says his decision to open Angel’s stemmed from his desire to make it easier on truckers who travel through the area.

“They don’t have to send their drivers out as far to get their trucks and trailers washed out. They can just send them down the road, go to York, leave and they’re back on the road,” said Williams.

Williams plans to employ about a dozen more people soon.

His fiancé Samantha Boykin says it’s nice to see all the hard work pay off.

“We put in the work and the effort to get this business open and running and now we’re just here, and we’re proud and we want to provide services for the truckers,” said Boykin.

Williams welcomed one of his first customers at the new location shortly after opening his doors and says he’s looking forward to servicing many more.

The business also provides mobile detailing services for both cars and trucks.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.