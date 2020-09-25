Advertisement

Meridian native opens truck servicing business in York

Angel's Truck Washing and Tire Care opens for business.
Angel's Truck Washing and Tire Care opens for business.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - Meridian native Leslie Williams is hoping to make a splash with his new business.

While working as a mechanic on a maintenance call, Williams saw an abandoned building on Highway 17 in York and turned it into Angel’s Truck Washing and Tire Care.

“Truckers have done an amazing job for us. Why can’t we do an even more amazing job for them?” said Williams. “To come down in York and open up a truck wash during a pandemic is a blessing.”

Trucking is a major industry in West Alabama, but Williams noticed a lack of truck washing businesses along I-20 from Jackson to Tuscaloosa. He says his decision to open Angel’s stemmed from his desire to make it easier on truckers who travel through the area.

“They don’t have to send their drivers out as far to get their trucks and trailers washed out. They can just send them down the road, go to York, leave and they’re back on the road,” said Williams.

Williams plans to employ about a dozen more people soon.

His fiancé Samantha Boykin says it’s nice to see all the hard work pay off.

“We put in the work and the effort to get this business open and running and now we’re just here, and we’re proud and we want to provide services for the truckers,” said Boykin.

Williams welcomed one of his first customers at the new location shortly after opening his doors and says he’s looking forward to servicing many more.

The business also provides mobile detailing services for both cars and trucks.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

EMBDC holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Hype

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
City of Meridian officials celebrated the grand opening of hype with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Entertainment

Virtual DYW livestreamed this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Find out how you can watch it!

Weather

Warming this weekend, cold front moves in Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Temperatures gradually warm back up to average over the weekend, but a Monday cold front will bring rain and then cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 150K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Latest News

Local

VT-7 welcomes new commanding officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Cmdr. Dylan G. Porter assumed command of Training Squadron Seven, relieving Cmdr. Michael Poe.

State

Miss. physicians, doctors encourage Mississippians to vote ‘NO’ against Initiative 65

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and American Medical Association (AMA) are urging Mississippians to vote “NO” on Initiative Measure No. 65 this November.

State

Alabama Gulf Coast beaches will reopen Oct. 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cassie Fambro
State officials advise guests to be patient because some attractions and activities won’t be up and running for a while.

News

Griffis campaigns in Meridian to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kenny Griffis touts his 16 years of experience on the Court of Appeals serving Meridian and East Mississippi to voters to keep him on Mississippi's Supreme Court

Local

Have you completed the Census? Sumter County stresses why it’s important

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Sumter County leaders point out that the information collected determines the amount of federal funding for important programs.

Coronavirus

Miss. sees increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Garner
Mississippi experienced an increase of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with new cases of 737 and 722, respectively.