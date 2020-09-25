Miss. sees increase in daily COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi experienced an increase of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with new cases of 737 and 722, respectively.

The numbers are slightly higher than the previously reported numbers in the past weeks. State health officials say that Mississippi has an 89% presumed recovery rate.

The state remains under a mask mandate until the end of September. Other restrictions are still in place to help continue to slow the spread of the virus.

Gov. Tate Reeves and health officials encourage Mississippians to continue wearing a mask and social distancing.

If you experience any symptoms of the coronavirus, including cough, shortness of breath, fever, or sore throat, you need to be tested.

You may get tested for free at your local county health department or UMMC’s drive-through testing site, but an appointment is required. Click here for information.

