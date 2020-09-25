Advertisement

Northeast Lauderdale High School honors Corey Moss

Northeast Lauderdale High School honor Corey Moss
Northeast Lauderdale High School honor Corey Moss(WTOK- Travis Pettis)
By Travis Pettis
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Trojans of Northeast Lauderdale High School honored a fallen football player Friday morning at their football field.

The school announced Monday that Corey Moss had passed. Moss was a starting inside linebacker for the Trojans.

At the vigil, the school announced that starting in 2021 they will give out the Corey Moss award to the hardest working player who also is the best teammate. The player who wins the award will have the honor of wearing Moss’s number 17 for the season.

