Rain exits, now it’s time to unpack our jackets

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The biggest part of our rain has ended, but some patchy areas of mist and drizzle will stay with us through Friday morning.

The Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours will be gray and cloudy. You can occasionally encounter drizzle and mist. We will cool into the upper 60s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight stays cloudy. Temperatures won’t change much through the night, and lows will average around 65 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with occasional light showers. The high temperature will be near 80 degrees.

Football Friday

Clearing will finally begin on Friday night. That means the mist and drizzle will end, and the clouds will break so that you may see some stars during our high school football games on Friday evening. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the mid-70s. We will cool to the upper 60s by the fourth quarter.

The Weekend Forecast

Sun will be bright on Saturday. The day will warm into the mid-80s, which is seasonable, after a morning in the mid-60s. A disturbance will develop over Texas on Saturday and sweep across Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday. That will mean showers for at least some of us, but we won’t all get rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next big weather maker is a cold front that will bring more rain to Mississippi and Alabama on Monday night and Tuesday morning. That cold front will also prompt a temperature drop of 10-15 degrees. We will be cool enough that we may need jackets in the mornings starting Tuesday.

