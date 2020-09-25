Silver Alert issued in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Betty Bond Kemp of Hazlehurst, Miss.

She is a white female, about 5′ 2″ and 115 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

Kemp was last seen Friday, Sept. 25, at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sylvarena Road in Copiah County. At the time she was wearing a long skirt and a purple shirt.

Kemp is believed to be driving a green 2007 Lexus RX350, bearing Mississippi tag CFA7568.

Her family says Kemp has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kemp, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.

