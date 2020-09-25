Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Copiah County

Betty Bond Kemp, 77, subject of a Silver Alert in Copiah County, Miss., Sept. 25, 2020.
Betty Bond Kemp, 77, subject of a Silver Alert in Copiah County, Miss., Sept. 25, 2020.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Betty Bond Kemp of Hazlehurst, Miss.

She is a white female, about 5′ 2″ and 115 pounds, with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

Kemp was last seen Friday, Sept. 25, at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sylvarena Road in Copiah County. At the time she was wearing a long skirt and a purple shirt.

Kemp is believed to be driving a green 2007 Lexus RX350, bearing Mississippi tag CFA7568.

The type of vehicle Mrs. Kemp was last known to be driving, except her vehicle is green.
The type of vehicle Mrs. Kemp was last known to be driving, except her vehicle is green.(Miss. Dept. of Public Safety)

Her family says Kemp has a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kemp, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department at 601-894-3011.

