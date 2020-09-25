Advertisement

Temperatures warm for the weekend

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! There’s a chance for some patchy fog on our Friday morning, so be sure to use extra caution on the roads if you have to drive through any areas of fog. Any fog should lift by 9 a.m. We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Friday with highs around 80 degrees.

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with patchy fog possible after midnight. High temperatures will return to the mid-80s by Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower will be possible on Saturday, but rain chances will increase a bit heading into Sunday.

A cold front on Monday will bring periods of rain during the afternoon hours on that day. It will then usher in cooler air for the rest of the next work week. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper-70s Tuesday through Thursday, with morning lows dropping into the 50s during this time frame.

