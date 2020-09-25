Advertisement

Virtual DYW livestreamed this weekend

The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi program is virtual this year.
The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi program is virtual this year. (File Photo)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi program is virtual this year and happens this weekend. It’s normally held in Meridian in July but had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants were divided into smaller groups and filmed their onstage portions of the competition in August and also participated in Zoom interviews with the judges over the past few weeks.

If you would like to watch the program, the preliminary competition is online Saturday starting at 7 p.m. Just click here to watch. Watch the finals and the announcement of the 2021 DYW of Mississippi Sunday night at 7:00.

