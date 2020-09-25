Advertisement

VT-7 welcomes new commanding officer

Cmdr. Michael Poe, left, Capt. Tracey Gendreau and Cmdr. Dylan Porter salute on stage as the National Anthem is played starting the Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) change of command ceremony. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)
Cmdr. Michael Poe, left, Capt. Tracey Gendreau and Cmdr. Dylan Porter salute on stage as the National Anthem is played starting the Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) change of command ceremony. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)(NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - Cmdr. Dylan G. Porter assumed command of the Training Squadron Seven “Eagles” during a change-of-command ceremony Friday at Naval Air Station Meridian.

Outgoing Cmdr. Michael Poe took command of VT-7 in May 2019. During his tenure as XO and CO, 179 naval aviators earned their Wings of Gold.

Due to U.S. Navy COVID restrictions only 10 people could be in the room during a ceremony so the event was limited in attendance.

Capt. Tracey Gendreau, commodore, of Training Air Wing One, right, places a medal on Cmdr. Michael Poe, as his end of tour award while serving as the commanding officer of Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) for the past 16 months. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)
Capt. Tracey Gendreau, commodore, of Training Air Wing One, right, places a medal on Cmdr. Michael Poe, as his end of tour award while serving as the commanding officer of Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) for the past 16 months. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)(NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)

VT-7 participated in eight Carrier Qualification (CQ) detachments, three Strike detachments to NAF El Centro and one BFM detachment to NAS Key West. Despite being in the midst of a global health crisis, Poe led his team to maintain production levels and participate in all CQ detachments scheduled in 2020, a hallmark of Naval Aviation adaptability in the face of an evolving threat. Additionally, in April 2020 the squadron took part in the first-ever T-45 Carrier Qualification conducted onboard the USS Gerald Ford (CVN-78).

Pictured from left: New executive officer of Training Squadron Seven, Cmdr. Greg Enzinger, Cmdr. Dylan Porter, incoming commanding officer; and Cmdr. Michael Poe, outgoing commanding officer. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)
Pictured from left: New executive officer of Training Squadron Seven, Cmdr. Greg Enzinger, Cmdr. Dylan Porter, incoming commanding officer; and Cmdr. Michael Poe, outgoing commanding officer. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)(NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)

“To serve as the commanding officer of VT-7 training the next generation of Naval aviators has been an incredible honor,” Poe said. “Our mission is to set the example for dedicated airmanship, individual integrity, and military professionalism. In evaluating and molding Student Naval Aviators in this vision, we best provide Fleet Replacement Squadrons with the finest officers and highly trained aviators in the world. I tip my hat to the staff, instructors, and students who make this possible and I look forward to the new achievements that will be made under Cmdr. Porter’s leadership.”

Therese Poe receives flowers from Lt. Ken Sause as her husband, Cmdr. Michael Poe gives his remarks during the Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) change of command, Sept. 25. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)
Therese Poe receives flowers from Lt. Ken Sause as her husband, Cmdr. Michael Poe gives his remarks during the Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) change of command, Sept. 25. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs)(NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)

Cmdr. Porter takes over as VT-7 commanding officer after serving as the executive assistant to the Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) in Fort Eustis, Virginia. An E-2C pilot, his operational sea assignments include four deployments and he has served in five separate VAW squadrons, to include an instructor tour at VAW-120. He too is a graduate of the Naval War College, where he earned a degree in National Defense and Strategic Studies. He has accumulated more than 2,500 flight hours and nearly 400 carrier-arrested landings in E-2 and T-45 aircraft.

Cmdr. Dylan Porter
Cmdr. Dylan Porter(U.S. Navy/NAS Meridian)
Cmdr. Michael Poe
Cmdr. Michael Poe(U.S. Navy/NAS Meridian)

Cmdr. Porter’s executive officer will be Cmdr. Gregory B. Enzinger, who previously served the Joint Staff as a certified operational security and strategy development instructor at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 150K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

State

Miss. physicians, doctors encourage Mississippians to vote ‘NO’ against Initiative 65

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Dixon
The Mississippi State Medical Association (MSMA) and American Medical Association (AMA) are urging Mississippians to vote “NO” on Initiative Measure No. 65 this November.

State

Alabama Gulf Coast beaches will reopen Oct. 2

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cassie Fambro
State officials advise guests to be patient because some attractions and activities won’t be up and running for a while.

News

Griffis campaigns in Meridian to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kenny Griffis touts his 16 years of experience on the Court of Appeals serving Meridian and East Mississippi to voters to keep him on Mississippi's Supreme Court

Latest News

Local

Have you completed the Census? Sumter County stresses why it’s important

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Sumter County leaders point out that the information collected determines the amount of federal funding for important programs.

Coronavirus

Miss. sees increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ashley Garner
Mississippi experienced an increase of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with new cases of 737 and 722, respectively.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 96,032 cases, 2,894 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 722 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 25th, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Cloudy With a Chance of Showers

Weather

Temperatures warm for the weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with patchy fog possible after midnight.

Local

Gunshot, license plate detection cameras installed in Meridian

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brianna Bynum
The new cameras were completely funded by drug seizure money.