VT-7 welcomes new commanding officer

MERIDIAN NAVAL AIR STATION, Miss. (WTOK) - Cmdr. Dylan G. Porter assumed command of the Training Squadron Seven “Eagles” during a change-of-command ceremony Friday at Naval Air Station Meridian.

Outgoing Cmdr. Michael Poe took command of VT-7 in May 2019. During his tenure as XO and CO, 179 naval aviators earned their Wings of Gold.

Due to U.S. Navy COVID restrictions only 10 people could be in the room during a ceremony so the event was limited in attendance.

Capt. Tracey Gendreau, commodore, of Training Air Wing One, right, places a medal on Cmdr. Michael Poe, as his end of tour award while serving as the commanding officer of Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) for the past 16 months. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs) (NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)

VT-7 participated in eight Carrier Qualification (CQ) detachments, three Strike detachments to NAF El Centro and one BFM detachment to NAS Key West. Despite being in the midst of a global health crisis, Poe led his team to maintain production levels and participate in all CQ detachments scheduled in 2020, a hallmark of Naval Aviation adaptability in the face of an evolving threat. Additionally, in April 2020 the squadron took part in the first-ever T-45 Carrier Qualification conducted onboard the USS Gerald Ford (CVN-78).

Pictured from left: New executive officer of Training Squadron Seven, Cmdr. Greg Enzinger, Cmdr. Dylan Porter, incoming commanding officer; and Cmdr. Michael Poe, outgoing commanding officer. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs) (NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)

“To serve as the commanding officer of VT-7 training the next generation of Naval aviators has been an incredible honor,” Poe said. “Our mission is to set the example for dedicated airmanship, individual integrity, and military professionalism. In evaluating and molding Student Naval Aviators in this vision, we best provide Fleet Replacement Squadrons with the finest officers and highly trained aviators in the world. I tip my hat to the staff, instructors, and students who make this possible and I look forward to the new achievements that will be made under Cmdr. Porter’s leadership.”

Therese Poe receives flowers from Lt. Ken Sause as her husband, Cmdr. Michael Poe gives his remarks during the Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) change of command, Sept. 25. (Source: NAS Meridian Public Affairs) (NAS Meridian Public Affairs Office)

Cmdr. Porter takes over as VT-7 commanding officer after serving as the executive assistant to the Commanding General, Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) in Fort Eustis, Virginia. An E-2C pilot, his operational sea assignments include four deployments and he has served in five separate VAW squadrons, to include an instructor tour at VAW-120. He too is a graduate of the Naval War College, where he earned a degree in National Defense and Strategic Studies. He has accumulated more than 2,500 flight hours and nearly 400 carrier-arrested landings in E-2 and T-45 aircraft.

Cmdr. Dylan Porter (U.S. Navy/NAS Meridian)

Cmdr. Michael Poe (U.S. Navy/NAS Meridian)

Cmdr. Porter’s executive officer will be Cmdr. Gregory B. Enzinger, who previously served the Joint Staff as a certified operational security and strategy development instructor at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia.

