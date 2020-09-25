Warming this weekend, cold front moves in Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mostly cloudy skies look to continue into the overnight hours, along with the chance of a stray shower. Most of us will remain dry for the football games this evening. Even if it does rain in your location, it won’t be nearly heavy enough to cause any major issues. Patchy fog may also develop in spots after midnight tonight. Any fog that develops should lift by 9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures to start our Saturday will be in the mid-60s. Saturday’s weather conditions will be almost a repeat of what we saw on Friday, except we may see a little bit more sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will also be slightly warmer as I am expecting highs in the low-80s. Shower chances will increase a bit on Sunday, but a wash-out is not expected.

Monday will be the rainiest day of the next seven as a cold front approaches our area. Timing of the frontal passage is still subject to change, but right now we’re looking at the front to pass through overnight Monday. This will mean rain chances will be low for the first half of our Monday, but rain will become more likely as we head into the afternoon, and especially in the evening.

Showers will continue overnight and into our day on Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper-80s, but temperatures by Tuesday morning will drop into the upper-50s. Highs on Tuesday will only make it into the low-70s due to the cloud cover that will be around. We’ll dry things out entirely as the afternoon progresses on Tuesday.

Morning lows by Wednesday will drop into the low-50s, but some spots north of I-20 may even drop into the upper-40s! We’ll see lots of sunshine on our Wednesday with temperatures only climbing into the mid-70s. It will be a beautiful day! Morning lows will be in the low-50s once again on Thursday, but high temperatures will return to the low-80s.

A dry cold front on Thursday will bring in a reinforcing a shot of cooler air heading into Friday. We will once again have another shot of seeing temperatures drop into the upper-40s by Friday morning, but most of us will bottom out in the low-50s. Sunshine will continue into our Friday with highs only in the upper-60s to low-70s!

