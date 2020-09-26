Drive-thru voter registration held in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the election nears, local organizations are making a push to get residents registered to vote before November.

A drive-up voter registration drive was held outside of the Meridian Freedom Project building Saturday. The goal was to educate those registering on the importance of voting, all while being able to stay in their vehicles. Members of the Meridian Freedom Project urge everyone that hasn’t registered to vote to do so, and to educate themselves on this year’s choices for president and other positions.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.