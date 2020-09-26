Advertisement

Ex-Child Protection Services employee charged with sex crimes against children

Lauren Cavness
Lauren Cavness(Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi Child Protection Services employee is charged with sex crimes against children.

Lauren Cavness, 26, from Tishomingo County, is accused of acting inappropriately with children who were under her care.

A grand jury indicted Cavness this week on charges of sexual battery (2 counts), child exploitation, and contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor.

She’s currently out on a bond of $70,000.

