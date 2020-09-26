Ex-Child Protection Services employee charged with sex crimes against children

TISHOMINGO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A former Mississippi Child Protection Services employee is charged with sex crimes against children.

Lauren Cavness, 26, from Tishomingo County, is accused of acting inappropriately with children who were under her care.

A grand jury indicted Cavness this week on charges of sexual battery (2 counts), child exploitation, and contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor.

She’s currently out on a bond of $70,000.

