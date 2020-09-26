Inside the Playbook: Newton squeaks out win over Hazlehurst

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coming off a 33-0 victory over Raymond, the Newton Tigers looked to keep the winning momentum going at home against Hazlehurst.

Sophomore Tyreke Snow would begin the game at quarterback for Newton in the team’s first offensive series but would switch to receiver when the Tigers found themselves back on offense.

After two offsides calls against Hazlehurst and a 10-yard pickup from Avante Flowers, the Tigers found themselves creeping closer towards the Indian’s end zone.

With under a minute left in the first quarter, junior Lawrence Morris would scurry into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Tigers would take a 6-0 lead after the missed extra point.

While Newton would not pick up any more touchdowns in the matchup, they would also prevent Hazlehurst from scoring to win at home 6-0.

The Tigers improve to 3-0 on the season and will travel across the county next week to face Union.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.