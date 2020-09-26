Advertisement

Local chruch holds drive thru food giveaway

200 bags of food were distributed to the community early Saturday morning.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 200 bags of food were distributed to the community early Saturday morning.

Mount Olive Baptist Church held a drive-thru food give-away. A number of cars popping their trunks ready for a bag of several dry products. The missionary ministry of the church was also handing out forms of the 2020 census as wells as voter registration sample ballots. Organizers said their goal is to help feed their community with food and knowledge.

