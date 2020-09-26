Local man gets notice by famous musical artist Drake

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has had a handful of vocalists chasing their dreams, but one Kemper County man is taking a different route to stardom.

You may know him from social media and may have even seen him on the reality dating show “Love Island”. 22-year-old Jeremiah white from DeKalb is making his modeling dream a reality. He competed on the show for about a month until he was ultimately eliminated. His success didn’t stop there as he got noticed by the top-selling solo male artist of all-time, Drake. Drake shared the video of white and another contestant remixing one of his songs to 72 million of his followers on Instagram.

