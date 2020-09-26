Advertisement

Local man gets notice by famous musical artist Drake

Meridian has had a handful of vocalists chasing their dreams, but one Kemper County man is taking a different route to stardom.
Meridian has had a handful of vocalists chasing their dreams, but one Kemper County man is taking a different route to stardom.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has had a handful of vocalists chasing their dreams, but one Kemper County man is taking a different route to stardom.

You may know him from social media and may have even seen him on the reality dating show “Love Island”. 22-year-old Jeremiah white from DeKalb is making his modeling dream a reality. He competed on the show for about a month until he was ultimately eliminated. His success didn’t stop there as he got noticed by the top-selling solo male artist of all-time, Drake. Drake shared the video of white and another contestant remixing one of his songs to 72 million of his followers on Instagram.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Alabama health department says you can contract COVID-19 and flu at the same time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Jackson
Officials with the state health department are anticipating more rapid flu testing to differentiate it from COVID-19.

Regional

Ex-Child Protection Services employee charged with sex crimes against children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Lauren Cavness, 26, from Tishomingo County, is accused of acting inappropriately with children who were under her care.

Regional

SEC football returns with changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
SEC football is coming back but it won't look or feel quite the same.

News

Meridian native opens truck servicing business in York

Updated: 15 hours ago
Meridian native opens truck servicing business in York

Latest News

News

Griffis campaigns in Meridian to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

Updated: 15 hours ago
Griffis campaigns in Meridian to remain on Mississippi’s Supreme Court

News

EMBDC holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Hype

Updated: 15 hours ago
EMBDC holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Hype

News

Man wanted in assault, kidnapping case

Updated: 18 hours ago
Lauderdale County authorities are searching for a man wanted in a recent home invasion and kidnapping.

State

Silver Alert issued in Copiah County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
77-year-old Betty Bond Kemp of Hazlehurst, Miss., was last seen around 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in the 1100 block of Sylvarena Road in Copiah County.

News

EMBDC holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Hype

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
City of Meridian officials celebrated the grand opening of hype with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Entertainment

Virtual DYW livestreamed this weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Find out how you can watch it!