Man wanted in assault, kidnapping case

Terence Desmond Brown, 31,
Terence Desmond Brown, 31,(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County authorities are searching for a man wanted in a recent home invasion and kidnapping.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Terence Desmond Brown, 31, is the suspect in a Thursday sexual assault, home invasion and kidnapping.

Calhoun says the incident took place Thursday afternoon at a home in the Martin community. Calhoun says Brown has three felony warrants issued and is currently on the run.

If you know where Terence Brown can be located call police or Crimestoppers (855-485-TIPS) immediately.

