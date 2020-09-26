Advertisement

Temperatures will stay reach the mid 80’s tomorrow, before our first cold front moves in on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the lower 70's by Tuesday after a cold front moves through the area.
Temperatures will be in the lower 70's by Tuesday after a cold front moves through the area.(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Temperatures today have been in the lower 80′s and we are now seeing temperatures in the lower 70′s. We will continue to cool off overnight and see the upper 60′s by morning. Cooler temperatures will keep moving into the area and by Tuesday morning we are seeing that cool air over the Midwest. This cold front will move closer to us as we see the cusp of it to the north by Thursday and we have already had our first cold front come in and make an impact by lowering our temperatures to the mid 70′s. By Friday we will see that second cold front come through and we will be seeing the lower 70′s for the rest of the week.

Using the EMEPA live radar we are seeing a few showers to the west that could make their way into our area by the time you are going to bed. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with scattered showers. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s once again due to the dense cloud cover that is causing isolation for our temperatures. By noon tomorrow we will be mostly sunny once again with some clouds still hanging around and temperatures will be in the upper 70′s. Through the afternoon the rain and clouds will move out and we will warm up to the mid to lower 80′s. By the time, you’re going to bed tomorrow night temperatures will be in the lower 70′s and we will be seeing clear skies.

Temperatures tomorrow will be great to go grab a bite to eat after church or breakfast when you’re waking up. Temperatures will be in the mid 70′s by 10 AM and reach the lower 80′s by noon. Through the afternoon we will stay in the lower 80′s and a few isolated showers could be moving through the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80′s and as the first cold front comes to fruition, we will see temperatures dropping into the lower 70′s and scattered showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Our second cold front will move through on Thursday and by Friday we will see highs in the lower 70′s. We will remain sunny for the rest of the week after Tuesday and temperatures overnight will range from the mid 60′s to the lower 50′s.

