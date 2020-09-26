Trainer’s Table: Robbie McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Robbie McKee has been an athletic trainer for 36 years. He has helped out over 40 schools during that time including from EMCC to West Lauderdale.

“Lots of things have changed. I can’t tell you how honored and humble I am to have worked with the people of this community," McKee said. "The kids that have grown into adults that are now coaching and I’ve actually taken care of some of their children now which doesn’t help me and my feelings much.”

Some of those same players McKee used to take care of are now coaching on West Lauderdale’s staff, including head coach Brock Clay.

“What do you say about Coach Clay. He was the most difficult athlete I ever had to work with and I say that jokingly haha," McKee recalled. "He’s the only one I’ve ever had to hide his headgear from him to keep him from checking himself back into the ball game because he was hurt.”

McKee said sports medicine first began in the state back in the 70′s right here in Meridian, citing that even the Mississippi State football team used to come into town to get physicals done.

McKee said a lot has changed for athletic trainers in the state since then.

“In the early days, I would work one sideline until halftime and then switch over to the other sideline in the other half of the game haha," McKee said. "I drove an ambulance to the ball games so if somebody needed to be transported so we don’t have to do that anymore thank the Lord.”

McKee said he couldn’t have made it this long in the business without one special person by his side.

“My biggest hero is my wife because she had to be there. You’ve got to be a special lady to be married to an athletic trainer.”

