A cold front will bring rain tomorrow, and cooler temperatures Tuesday.

Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

This week is going to be a little different weather wise due to a cold front coming through that will bring rain and fog on Monday and temperatures in the mid to lower 70′s all week. Temperatures in the Southeast are currently in the mid to upper 70′s but as cool air from Canada digs down into the Midwest and shifts into the south, we will start to see cooler temperatures. Before these cooler temperatures can reach us though, we will have showers all day tomorrow, and fog in the morning. By Tuesday we could still be seeing a few showers lingering, but our highs will be in the lower 70′s.

Using the EMEPA live radar, we aren’t seeing any rain right now, but that will be changing by tomorrow. As you walk out the door you will want to grab your rain jacket as we see a 70% chance for showers by the afternoon. In the morning temperatures will be in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s and we could start to see a few showers popping up.

Temperatures are in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s tonight and we don’t see much change by morning, but we can start to see the cold front getting closer to our area due to the line of rain. By noon, the rain is on the cusp of our area and we will see temperatures in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Through the afternoon we see the rain and cold front move through the area, and temperatures by evening will be in the upper 60′s. Temperatures by the time you are going to bed will be in the lower 60′s.

The focus this week is tomorrow as we see this cold front move through and bring rain. Tuesday temperatures will be in the lower 70′s and we could still see a few left-over showers. However, for the rest of the week we will see sunny conditions and temperatures in the lower 70′s. These will stick around until the weekend when we can start to see a warming trend.

