Alabama elected officials respond to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elected officials from across the state are responding to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Governor Ivey Issues Statement in Support for Nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court of the United States:

"I commend President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett will be focused on interpreting the law, being an arbiter and not a lawmaker, as the Supreme Court demands of its justices. Based on her proven career and background, I am confident that Judge Barrett will be articulate and a fair supporter of issues important to Alabamians such as protecting the unborn and our second amendment rights, while applying the law impartially. Judge Barrett will embody the precedent established by the late Justice Ginsburg and prove to the nation that a woman can be a wife, a mother, a person of faith and strong personal convictions, while still effectively performing her duties as a justice on the United States Supreme Court.

"The confirmation process is already proving to be another brutal fight, but I am certain that this is the job for a strong, conservative woman. The people of Alabama overwhelmingly supported President Trump in 2016, and I commend him for performing his constitutional duty of nominating to the Supreme Court and getting the job done that we elected him to do. The late Justice Ginsburg herself noted that even in an election year, ‘a president doesn’t stop being president.’

“I eagerly anticipate Judge Barrett’s confirmation, and I look forward to continuing to forge a strong relationship between President Trump and the state of Alabama during his next term.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall hailed today’s announcement by President Donald J. Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the U.S. Supreme Court:

"This is a truly historic day for the United States Supreme Court—and, more importantly, the United States itself.

"I am reminded of words written by the late, great Justice Antonin Scalia, who concluded an opinion with this sobering statement on how judicial activism seemed to be always and forever on the advance in the Supreme Court: ‘Day by day, case by case, (the Supreme Court) is busy designing a Constitution for a country I do not recognize.’ In 2016, when Justice Scalia passed away, he would have had no reason to suspect that within four years the decades-long advance of judicial activism he had fought against so valiantly could be turned into a retreat.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who clerked for Justice Scalia, is a woman of unimpeachable character and integrity, an attorney of extraordinary intellect and accomplishment, and a jurist of the highest caliber and order. Her jurisprudential record is superlative, revealing a devotion to faithfully interpreting and applying the law as it was written—to safeguarding, not rewriting, the crown jewel of our Republic, the Constitution of the United States.

"In a word, Judge Barrett is an ideal nominee for the Supreme Court.

"Judge Barrett was confirmed by the U.S. Senate, in a bipartisan vote, to her current post on the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. She received support during her confirmation process by all 49 of her Notre Dame Law School colleagues; by 450 of her former students; and by every single Supreme Court law clerk who worked with her the same term that she clerked for Justice Scalia—with these supporters spanning the political spectrum, including Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike. Indeed, signatories of letters sent to Congress in support of Judge Barrett’s confirmation even included leading figures in liberal academia, who praised her ‘conscientious work ethic, her respect for the law, and her remarkable legal abilities,’ noted that ‘she conducted herself with professionalism, grace, and integrity,’ and testified that she possessed the qualities shared by every esteemed judge by being ‘smart, honorable, and fair-minded.’

"Judge Barrett is self-evidently qualified to sit on the Supreme Court, and the Senate should act immediately to confirm her as associate justice. And there is time to do so before the election. Justice O’Connor was confirmed in 33 days by a unanimous vote. Justice Ginsburg was confirmed in 42 days by a near-unanimous vote (only 3 senators voted ‘nay’). There is no reason Judge Barrett’s confirmation process should be any different.

"I applaud President Trump for what he has been able to accomplish in only his first term in office by fulfilling his promise to fill judicial vacancies with judges committed to judging, not legislating from the bench. The President’s judicial nominations have changed the direction of not only our nation’s highest court, but of courts at all levels across the country, and brought about a renewed national focus on honoring the rule of law and the Constitution.

“To paraphrase the words of Justice Scalia I quoted at the start: Day by day, judge by judge, President Trump is busy nominating men and women who faithfully interpret the Constitution for a country we recognize. For that, President Trump deserves the praise and gratitude of all Americans.”

CONGRESSMAN MO BROOKS PRAISES AMY CONEY BARRETT SUPREME COURT NOMINATION:

Congressman Brooks said, “It is critical to a functioning republic that justices never substitute their policy beliefs for those of properly elected officials. Judicial activist justices not only betray the Constitution and America when they substitute their own policy beliefs for those of elected officials who are tasked by our Constitution with making American law, they also betray their oaths of office. Amy Coney Barrett has an established record of upholding the Constitution and federal law without inserting her personal political views into her decisions. As such, I look forward to her quick confirmation by the Senate.”

Brooks continued, “Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 2017. She has already been vetted. She should easily and quickly be confirmed again.”

Brooks concluded, “America’s founding fathers brilliantly created three branches of government, with each being a check on the other two, and each having a defined role. Congress makes law, the Executive Branch implements law, and the Judiciary interprets and applies law. In my view, America is burdened with too many liberal, activist federal justices and judges who fail to abide by their role as limited by the Constitution. I am pleased President Trump nominated a judge who understands the importance of limiting her role to that intended by America’s founding fathers.”

U.S. Representative Robert Alderholt released the following statement:

“The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to be the next Associate Justice of the Supreme Court is a big win for this country. She is a defender of free speech, a protector of the Constitution, and an advocate for the most vulnerable among us. I applaud President Trump for making such a great nomination, Amy Coney Barrett will make an excellent Supreme Court Justice.”

Shelby Applauds President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee:

"I am extremely pleased with President Trump’s selection in nominating Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court. From her clerkship for the late Justice Scalia to her tenure on the 7th Circuit, Judge Barrett has had a distinguished career and has proven her commitment to the rule of law.

“Our next Supreme Court Justice must be a steadfast supporter of upholding our nation’s Constitution. I have no doubt in Judge Barrett’s qualifications and I look forward to supporting her nomination.”

