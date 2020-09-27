Advertisement

Carroll, Tulane run for 7 TDs, beat Southern Miss 66-24

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Cameron Carroll scored a career-high three of Tulane’s seven rushing touchdowns and added a 16-yard TD reception, and the Green Wave beat Southern Miss 66-24 on Saturday.

Carroll finished with a career-best 163 yards on 15 carries. Freshman Michael Pratt came off the bench and finished 8-of-18 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns and added seven carries for 40 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown for Tulane (2-1).

Southern Miss jumped to a 14-0 lead fewer than five minutes into the game but Tyjae Spears scored on runs of 2 and 15 yards to tie it early in the second quarter. After Jack Abraham hit Naricuss Driver for a 61-yard touchdown to put the Golden Eagles back in front, Pratt hit Carroll to make it 21-all and then Merek Glover’s 41-yard field goal with 1:41 left in the first half gave Tulane the lead for good.

Abraham completed 23 of 38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Southern Miss (0-3). He connected with Jason Brownlee for an 88-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter.

Keon Howard, a transfer from Southern Miss, started the game at quarterback for the Green Wave but was replaced by Pratt in the first quarter. Howard was 1-of-3 passing for zero yards.

Carroll scored on a 30-yard run with 41 seconds left in the first half before he raced untouched off left tackle for a 52-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter to make it 38-21.

The Green Wave finished with 572 total yards, including 430 rushing.

