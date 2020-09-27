Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 152,321 cases, 2,501 deaths reported by health dept.

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,501 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,364 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 137 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 152,321 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 135,554 being confirmed and 16,767 being probable. There have been 1,111,239 diagnostic tests conducted and 58,032 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 27.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 99,675 people have been tested and 14,131 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 19,752 confirmed positives.

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,852 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 26, there were 709 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 96,859 cases, 2,919 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 150K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT
|
By WBRC Staff
The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Coronavirus

Miss. sees increase in daily COVID-19 cases

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
|
By Ashley Garner
Mississippi experienced an increase of daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, with new cases of 737 and 722, respectively.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 96,032 cases, 2,894 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:32 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 722 new cases and 20 new deaths Friday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,400 people have died from COVID-19 as over 148K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 737 new cases and 4 new deaths Thursday

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
There are 129 current outbreaks at Mississippi long-term care facilities.

Health

Beaverdam Water Association lifts advisory

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
The notice was issued to some customers Sept. 11.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,364 cases, 2,810 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT
|
By WTOK Staff
MSDH reported 277 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday, bringing the state total to 93,087 cases and 2,810 deaths.

State

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 93,087 cases, 2,809 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT
An estimated 78,971 people have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus

Top Miss. health officials debunk COVID-19 rumors

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Galant
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers disputed some rumors regarding the virus.