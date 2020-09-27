Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 96,859 cases, 2,919 deaths reported by health dept.

(KNOE)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 96,859.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 182 new cases and 8 new deaths Sunday.

So far, 2,919 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 817,371 as of September 25. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

