Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson endorses Biden and Harris

(Gray News) – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is backing former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris in his first public presidential endorsement.

“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris,” the actor and former professional wrestler tweeted Sunday morning.

“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT,” he added.

Johnson also shared a video clip of a remote conversation he had with Biden and Harris, in which Johnson told the candidates that he’d “never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or a vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.



Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.



We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

In a video introduction to the chat, Johnson told his social media followers that the upcoming election is “arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades.”

He said his talk with Biden and Harris was “a great and extremely productive conversation that we had, and as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies, I do feel that Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris are the best choice to lead our country, and I am endorsing them to become president and vice president of our United States.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.