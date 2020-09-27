Advertisement

Fake letter circulating on social media regarding statewide mask mandate

(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A letter appearing to be from Gov. Tate Reeves is circulating on social media regarding the statewide mask mandate; however, the letter is fake.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed this is not an official order and should not be taken as such.

A “letter” claiming to be from the governor’s office is circulating on social media. The letter is a FAKE. Stay up to...

Posted by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Sunday, September 27, 2020

“This is a formal letter to all of the Residents and Business in Mississippi, the beginning of October 2020 the statewide mask requirements will be abolished,” the post reads. "Meaning that it will no longer required to wear them in the state of Mississippi. NO BUSINESS can refuse your entry with out a mask on.

"All business are hereby ordered to take down all facemasks must be worn on or in they establishments.

“This Executive Order has been Signed and Sealed this 17th Day of September in the Year of 2020.”

The governor’s current statewide mask mandate is actually set to expire Sept. 30 unless it is extended.

All of the governor’s official executive orders are posted on the Secretary of State’s website HERE.

