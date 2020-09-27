Father, 3-year-old son injured after ATV crash with car in Jones Co.

Advertisement

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - A 24-year-old father and his 3-year-old son were airlifted to a Jackson hospital Sunday afternoon after the ATV they were riding in was involved in a wreck with a passenger car in western Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened in the 600 block of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron community.

The father and son were airlifted by separate medical helicopters to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson due to the severity of their injuries, according to JCSD.

The sheriff’s department, EMServ Ambulance Service and Fire District 1 volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

According to JCSD, the ATV reportedly exploded and burned during the response by emergency personnel.

No injuries were reported in the passenger car.

“We are praying for the young father and his son who suffered very serious injuries and were airlifted from the scene,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The tremendous response and teamwork exhibited by volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders from Fire District 1, EMServ medics, Rescue 7 and Air Care 2 flight medics, and our deputies is indicative of the excellent training that all possess.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

