Hundreds gather for prayer rally at Brandon Amphitheater

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the global pandemic, protests, and so much unrest happening in the country, hundreds gathered inside Brandon’s Amphitheater for a prayer rally.

With heads bowed, eyes closed, and hands lifted, they prayed for healing and love.

“We’re here to cry out to God and ask God to work through us, in us, and to do what he wants done,” said Pastor Gene Henderson, who helped organize the service.

“That’s what this rally was for, unity and one purpose, to seek Jesus Christ,” said Clara Kilgore, who attended the rally.

“We asked God for repentance,” said Pastor Henderson.

“All of us feel the need to cry out to God,”Pastor David Humphreys, of River Mountain Church is Yazoo City, said there’s a lot of unrest and political and social divide in the nation. He believes the coronavirus outbreak has caused even more issues across the world.

That’s why he stepped to the mic to pray for peace and unity.

“Whether it be through the pandemic, riots, whether it be through all different kinds of things, when we as Christian believers gather together to call out to God, God can bring healing and help to those that are hurting,” said Pastor Humphreys. “He can bring healing and help to those that are broken, those that are bound. Jesus is the hope of the life. He’s the light of the world.”

Faith leaders believe mirroring Christ and coming together as one are the best ways to heal the country during this uncertain time.

“When we come together in prayer, that’s unity right there, if we’re agreeing to pray with each other then already we’re together,” Pastor Henderson expressed. “We’re focusing on God that’s the common denominator and that unifies us as well. The closer we get to God, the more we’ll be together.”

The rally took place in conjunction with a prayer march in our nation’s capital.

