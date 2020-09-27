Parade held for local singer after competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Saturday, we highlight another local star in the making. This time we’re traveling to Collinsville where Newscenter 11 meets up with a local singer that is making national headlines.

That amazing voice belongs to none other than Telvin Lewis. He’s been seen on not one, not two but three national singing competitions thus far.

Lewis recently appeared on “I can see your voice” where he won the show’s first episode.

“These past two weeks have been an overwhelming experience. I am so happy to have friends and family who are supportive of my dreams and aspirations. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said local singer Telvin Lewis.

To welcome Lewis home, his family held a drive-by parade in his honor.

“Telvin has been an inspiration to me. Knowing he is from Collinsville, Mississippi, he didn’t let that stop him. He got his education from West Lauderdale School, MCC, Junior College, went to school in Hattiesburg, and now you see him doing what he’s doing. Persistence is key. Keeping God first and pushing,” said ant Ann Davis.

Lewis has been singing since he was three years old. It’s a gift that Lewis’s family has been supporting.

“To see him on national television is awesome. It’s been a dream and I thank God for it,” said mother Sadie Lewis.

The local singer shared that he will release his debut single “These Walls Can Talk” next month.

"It’s a personal track. It is based on a lot of personal experiences and heartbreak. That’s how I came up with the title if “These Walls Can Talk,” said Lewis.

Lewis will be leaving for California next week for more competition.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.