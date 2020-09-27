Advertisement

Senate candidate Mike Espy makes campaign stops in Hattiesburg, Laurel

(Source: WLBT)
(Source: WLBT)(KNOE)
By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Senate candidate Mike Espy made campaign stops in Laurel and Hattiesburg Saturday.

Espy held socially distanced meet-and-greets at Hairworld in Laurel and at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg. He spoke on voting rights, healthcare, medicaid expansion, his vision for Mississippi and the differences between him and his opponent, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“Our ideas of Mississippi is just 180 degree different. Seems to me that she believes in the old Mississippi going back to the days of yore and I’m someone that wants to push us forward into the third decade of the 21st century,” Espy said. “A diverse state, an inclusive state, a state where everyone matters, and I’m not going to be putting on any rebel cap and hold up any rebel gun like she did and saying that’s the best of Mississippi history, it’s not.”

After wrapping up the meet-and-greet in the Pine Belt, Espy headed to the coast.

