Advertisement

The End of an Era, The Last Episode of On the Record

Hosted by Intisar Faulkner
WTOK On the Record Intro GFX
WTOK On the Record Intro GFX(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As many of you know, “On the Record” has been a Sunday tradition on WTOK for decades but now we’re saying goodbye. To wrap things up, we’re giving you a recap of this year and all that’s taken place in our area and what a year it’s been thus far. We also take a peek at all the great things to come as we look to the future of our community.

“Even though we have all had to go back a couple of steps because of COVID-19, this pandemic has really taught us from a business side and a life side to create new models and new normals of working through our day to day issues and problems. So as I’ve told you we’re going to be increasingly focusing on bringing more economic life into this area" said Mayor Percy Bland.

Original Air Date: September 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parade held for local singer after competition

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Saturday, we highlight another local star in the making. This time we’re traveling to Collinsville where Newscenter 11 meets up with a local singer that is making national headlines.

Forecast

A cold front will bring rain tomorrow, and cooler temperatures Tuesday.

Updated: 1 hour ago
The focus this week is tomorrow as we see this cold front move through and bring rain. Tuesday temperatures will be in the lower 70′s and we could still see a few left-over showers.

State

Fake letter circulating on social media regarding statewide mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A letter appearing to be from Gov. Tate Reeves is circulating on social media regarding the statewide mask mandate; however, the letter is fake.

State

Mississippi Democrats, Republicans react to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mike Lacy
The news of President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee stirred worldwide reaction tonight, including here in South Mississippi.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 in Alabama: 152,321 cases, 2,501 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
In the last 14 days, 99,675 people have been tested and 14,131 positive cases have been reported.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 96,859 cases, 2,919 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
An estimated 85,327 people have recovered from the virus.

Regional

Alabama elected officials respond to President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Elected officials from across the state are responding to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett

State

Senate candidate Mike Espy makes campaign stops in Hattiesburg, Laurel

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
Senate candidate Mike Espy made campaign stops in Laurel and Hattiesburg Saturday.

Religion

Hundreds gather for prayer rally at Brandon Amphitheater

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Quentin Smith
The rally took place in conjunction with a prayer march in our nation’s capital.

News

Jeremiah White

Updated: 18 hours ago
JW