The End of an Era, The Last Episode of On the Record

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As many of you know, “On the Record” has been a Sunday tradition on WTOK for decades but now we’re saying goodbye. To wrap things up, we’re giving you a recap of this year and all that’s taken place in our area and what a year it’s been thus far. We also take a peek at all the great things to come as we look to the future of our community.

“Even though we have all had to go back a couple of steps because of COVID-19, this pandemic has really taught us from a business side and a life side to create new models and new normals of working through our day to day issues and problems. So as I’ve told you we’re going to be increasingly focusing on bringing more economic life into this area" said Mayor Percy Bland.

Original Air Date: September 27, 2020

