A new disturbance is being watched for tropical development

A Look at the Tropics
A Look at the Tropics(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After a break from tropical development, a new area is being watched. A tropical wave is expected to develop over the western Caribbean Sea over the next few days. The disturbance has a 30% chance of development over the next five days.

This system is still too far away to determine any impacts, if any, to the United States. Just something to watch for now.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 28th, 2020

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Chance of Afternoon Storms

Monday storms lead to cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Andrew Samet
A Monday cold front will bring the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm and then cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Morning lows may drop into the 40s by Saturday morning!

A cold front will bring rain tomorrow, and cooler temperatures Tuesday.

Updated: 14 hours ago
The focus this week is tomorrow as we see this cold front move through and bring rain. Tuesday temperatures will be in the lower 70′s and we could still see a few left-over showers.

Temperatures will reach the mid 80s Sunday, before first cold front arrives Monday

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80′s and as the first cold front comes to fruition, we will see temperatures dropping into the lower 70′s and scattered showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Our second cold front will move through on Thursday and by Friday we will see highs in the lower 70′s. We will remain sunny for the rest of the week after Tuesday and temperatures overnight will range from the mid 60′s to the lower 50′s.

Weather - September 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT
Weather - September 25, 2020

Warming this weekend, cold front moves in Monday

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
By Andrew Samet
Temperatures gradually warm back up to average over the weekend, but a Monday cold front will bring rain and then cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Alabama Gulf Coast beaches will reopen Oct. 2

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT
|
By Cassie Fambro
State officials advise guests to be patient because some attractions and activities won’t be up and running for a while.

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 25th, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT
Cloudy With a Chance of Showers

Temperatures warm for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
By Andrew Samet
An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight with patchy fog possible after midnight.

Weather - September 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT
Weather - September 24, 2020