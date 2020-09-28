ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 152K test positive and more than 64K recover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,501 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,364 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 137 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 152,321 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 136,055 being confirmed and 16,928 being probable. There have been 1,116,346 diagnostic tests conducted and 58,151 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 28.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 100,697 people have been tested and 14,091 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 19,833 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 351 12 1588 Sumter 438 19 2546 Marengo 726 20 5362 Pickens 668 14 4950

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,852 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 26, there were 709 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

