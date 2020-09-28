Advertisement

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 152K test positive and more than 64K recover

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,501 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,501 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama.(MGN Online)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 2,501 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama. The state says 2,364 of those deaths are confirmed to coronavirus while 137 are probable.

The ADPH reports there have been 152,321 total cases of coronavirus in Alabama - 136,055 being confirmed and 16,928 being probable. There have been 1,116,346 diagnostic tests conducted and 58,151 antibody tests. These numbers are as of Sept. 28.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 100,697 people have been tested and 14,091 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 19,833 confirmed positives.

Here is a snapshot of numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw351121588
Sumter438192546
Marengo726205362
Pickens668144950

The health department also reports 64,583 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it’s been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 16,852 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Sept. 26, there were 709 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

Coronavirus

How to help work-from-home body woes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Sometimes working from home can be a pain on your body, but there are simple ways to take the pressure off a stiff back.

National Politics

US to ship millions of tests in push to reopen K-12 schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump plans to announce Monday that the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states this week and urging governors to use them to reopen schools for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

National

CDC, doctors suggest other ways to celebrate Halloween in pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bethany Davis
The National Retail Federation says an estimated 148 million Americans will participate in Halloween-related activities this year.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported by MSDH

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.

Coronavirus

Hotel workers struggle amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Hotel employees are getting hit hard as coronavirus-related layoffs and furloughs continue.

Coronavirus

As suicides rise, Army brass reassessing outreach

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
On top of the pressure of nearly two decades of war, virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight has strained troops and families.

Coronavirus

India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703.

National

Mother of SC teacher who died from COVID-19 dies of virus complications weeks after daughter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
Shirley Bannister had lost her daughter Demi on Sept. 7 and was put in the hospital because of COVID-19 a couple of days later, a family member said.

National

Mother, daughter die of COVID-19 weeks apart

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The mother of teacher who died from COVID-19 dies weeks after her daughter.