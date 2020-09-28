All high school students return to Lauderdale County schools

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District’s ‘Rising Tide Learning Plan’ began on September 14 when all elementary students returned to class. Middle school students all returned September 21, and this Monday was the day that all high school students returned.

“It was really exciting[to see everyone back], it’s exciting just to be on a little normal schedule," says Mary Ashley Culpepper, a student at Clarkdale High School. "I’ve been looking forward to this day for a while just because you get to see everybody, get to see everybody’s faces, so I was really excited.”

Wednesday’s are still set aside for distance learning for the time being.

“[The students have] gotten over the whole distance learning thing and they’re ready to get back to the day-to-day operations," said Brian Jordan, the principal at Clarkdale High School. "I talked to several of my teachers this morning and again, they we’re extremely excited to have all the kids back so that they could begin doing what they need to do with everyone at the same time.”

Students we spoke to were excited to finally start this new normal.

“It’s really great to see everybody back today, to see some faces you haven’t seen in a while, catch up with people you haven’t seen since we got out for Spring Break, or what we thought was Spring Break," said Conner Alsobrooks, a student at Clarkdale High School. "But you know, there’s obvious health concerns but we’re just happy to have everybody back and we’re just trusting in our administration and everything that they’re making sure that they understand that they have our priority first and the safety of us. It’s just been really great to have everybody back and to see everybody.”

If you still want to enroll in the CARES Distance Learning Program, the application deadline is at noon on Wednesday.

