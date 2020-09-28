City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2020
ANTONYIO DONWELL, 2000
1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS
RESISTING ARREST
ANGIE RUFFIN, 1983
6516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
SIMPLE ASSAULT
AARON MOSLEY, 2002
3505 49TH CT MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
QUINCY D HUGHES, 1989
635 CALUSA RD MARION, MS
DUI
CANTON WILLIAMS, 1990
318 23RD AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI
CURTIS SCOTT, 1976
2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
SHOPLIFTING
DONALD M PITTMAN III, 1993
1272 BRASSFIELD RD PONTOTOC, MS
DUI
RAHKEEM E HUGLER, 1994
79 MCGILL CT GEORGIANA, AL
DUI REFUSAL
TERRANCE WESTERFIELD, 1984
8153 HWY 16W DEKALB, MS
DUI REFUSAL
BRANDON CHANEY, 1985
HOMELESS
PANHANDLING
KENDRIC K NOBLES, 1998
4030 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
LATASHA COMBS, 1983
1108 26TH AVE APT A MERIDIAN, MS
ABUSE OF E-911
TERRANCE C MCMILLIAN, 1990
2653 ST ANDREWS ST APT B4 MERIDIAN, MS
DUI OTHER
DAVID C MOORE, 1992
104 A CRESTWOOD COVE CLINTON, MS
DUI OTHER
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
9:18 PM on September 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:50 AM on September 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a fence.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 4:33 PM on September 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:20 AM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 6:20 AM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:08 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:08 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door
At 3:15 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:33 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.
At 9:17 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 1:07 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 4:59 AM on September 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 19th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
