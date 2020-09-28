City of Meridian Arrest Report September 28, 2020

ARREST REPORT

ANTONYIO DONWELL, 2000

1719 HWY 19N APT 88 MERIDIAN, MS

RESISTING ARREST

ANGIE RUFFIN, 1983

6516 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS

SIMPLE ASSAULT

AARON MOSLEY, 2002

3505 49TH CT MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

QUINCY D HUGHES, 1989

635 CALUSA RD MARION, MS

DUI

CANTON WILLIAMS, 1990

318 23RD AVE APT 1 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI

CURTIS SCOTT, 1976

2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS

SHOPLIFTING

DONALD M PITTMAN III, 1993

1272 BRASSFIELD RD PONTOTOC, MS

DUI

RAHKEEM E HUGLER, 1994

79 MCGILL CT GEORGIANA, AL

DUI REFUSAL

TERRANCE WESTERFIELD, 1984

8153 HWY 16W DEKALB, MS

DUI REFUSAL

BRANDON CHANEY, 1985

HOMELESS

PANHANDLING

KENDRIC K NOBLES, 1998

4030 59TH PL MERIDIAN, MS

CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON

LATASHA COMBS, 1983

1108 26TH AVE APT A MERIDIAN, MS

ABUSE OF E-911

TERRANCE C MCMILLIAN, 1990

2653 ST ANDREWS ST APT B4 MERIDIAN, MS

DUI OTHER

DAVID C MOORE, 1992

104 A CRESTWOOD COVE CLINTON, MS

DUI OTHER

FELONY ARREST REPORT

There were no felony arrest to report

Meridian Police Department Media Release

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 25, 2020, at 6:00 AM to September 28, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

9:18 PM on September 25, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:50 AM on September 28, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a fence.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 4:33 PM on September 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Highway 19 North. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:20 AM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 6:20 AM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:08 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:08 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2300 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door

At 3:15 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:33 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle. Entry was gained through a door.

At 9:17 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 12 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 1:07 PM on September 26, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Old Marion Road. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 4:59 AM on September 27, 2020, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of 19th Avenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

