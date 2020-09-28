Coronavirus in Mississippi: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported by MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 97,049. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.

So far, 2,921 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 817,371 as of September 25. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 603 46 83 23 Kemper 290 15 39 9 Lauderdale 2065 125 260 73 Neshoba 1581 104 115 37 Newton 773 24 39 8 Wayne 908 21 59 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

