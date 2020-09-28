Advertisement

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported by MSDH

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 97,049. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.

So far, 2,921 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 817,371 as of September 25. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 89,737 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke603468323
Kemper29015399
Lauderdale206512526073
Neshoba158110411537
Newton77324398
Wayne908215910

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

