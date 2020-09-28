Advertisement

Couple scammed on routine visit to the doctor

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Scams have been on the rise since the start of the pandemic, from bogus charity schemes to fake phone calls about vaccines and test kits. But what if you were lured into a scam on a routine visit to the doctor?

“I was very scared and worried.”

Mike Pickett and his wife Belinda were in Meridian for a doctor’s appointment last Thursday. Pickett signed in at the front desk and waited for the nurse to call him back but little did he know....

“A guy was around the corner and he overheard my name being called out,” said Mike Pickett.

Pickett says the man was a scammer who then approached his wife who was waiting in the car.

“He was laughing and said, ‘Hey neighbor. It’s funny we should be here at the same time. My car broke down. I ran into Mike in the office'.”

The scammer then told Belinda her husband said it was O.K. to give him a loan.

“I told him we didn’t have any money, any cash on us, and he said, well Mike said you need to go to the ATM,” said Belinda Pickett.

This is when the situation becomes even stranger and more dangerous.

The scammer jumped in the car and told Belinda to drive to a nearby ATM. Belinda withdrew $80 and gave the man the money. He then asked to be dropped off at house on 8th Street near 29th Avenue.

“He waved and I went back and that’s when I found out it wasn’t him after my husband called the neighbor he claimed he was,” Belinda said.

Belinda says the man continued to reference the Bible on the drive to the ATM. Belinda says looking back, she’s thankful she wasn’t hurt.

“I was scared because I know what could’ve happened.”

Belinda’s husband says they learned a valuable lesson.

“The big thing is if you don’t know somebody 100 percent, don’t just take their word," said Belinda.

”This could’ve happened where this guy could’ve taken another turn with it, could’ve been bad," said Mike.

The suspect is described as an African-American man who is older and thin.

Mike and Belinda filed a police report. The man supposedly has attempted this trick on others. If you have any information, contact Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

