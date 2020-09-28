ECCC to break ground on new building

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. for the new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall.

The planned 13,000 square-foot facility will be located on the north side of the Vickers Fine Arts Center. Visitors are asked to use the parking lot to the east of the Vickers Center, which was formerly the college’s tennis courts.

The ECCC Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming the new band hall after Carson in November 2019.

The late Carson was associated with East Central for more than half his life, including two years as a student and 30 years as director of bands and music instructor. He died May 6, 2013, at age 57.

The estimated $3.5 million Thomas W. Carson Band Hall will house the Wall O' Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, music teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library and office space.

Construction is expected to be completed within two years.

