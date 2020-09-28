Advertisement

ECCC to break ground on new building

East Central Community College will break ground on a new band hall in October. (Source: ECCC)
East Central Community College will break ground on a new band hall in October. (Source: ECCC)(ECCC)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. for the new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall.

The planned 13,000 square-foot facility will be located on the north side of the Vickers Fine Arts Center. Visitors are asked to use the parking lot to the east of the Vickers Center, which was formerly the college’s tennis courts.

The ECCC Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming the new band hall after Carson in November 2019.

The late Carson was associated with East Central for more than half his life, including two years as a student and 30 years as director of bands and music instructor. He died May 6, 2013, at age 57.

The estimated $3.5 million Thomas W. Carson Band Hall will house the Wall O' Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, music teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library and office space.

Construction is expected to be completed within two years.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tuscaloosa mayor reacts to viral photos of large bar crowds

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ugochi Iloka
Many complained online about attendees not wearing masks or social distancing inside the bar.

State

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Bennie C. Jackson.

Weather Forecast

Today's Weather - Andrew Samet - Sept. 28th, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chance of Afternoon Storms

Weather

Monday storms lead to cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
A Monday cold front will bring the chance of an isolated strong to severe storm and then cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Morning lows may drop into the 40s by Saturday morning!

Latest News

News

Local man helps small black businesses

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Starting a business during a pandemic can be hard, but one local business owner is lending a helping hand to small black business owners in the area.

News

Heidelberg Grand Affair

Updated: 12 hours ago
Grand Affair

News

DYW

Updated: 12 hours ago
DYW

News

Telvin Lewis

Updated: 12 hours ago
Telvin Lewis

News

Black Owned Businesses

Updated: 12 hours ago
Small Business

News

First Responders: Hannah Gardner

Updated: 14 hours ago
In our latest First Responders we travel to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department to meet Hannah Gardner.