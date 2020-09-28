Advertisement

Ellen Odom Rogers

Ellen Odom Rogers
Ellen Odom Rogers
Ellen Odom Rogers(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ellen Odom Rogers passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on September 23 rd.  Ellen was born on June 18 th, 1950, in Cleveland, MS, to Lee and Mary Ann (Bell) Odom.  A graduate of Cleveland High School, she continued her studies at the Mississippi College for Women in Library Science, followed by earning her Master’s degree in Library Science at the University of Mississippi.  After decades as a librarian for Lamar Elementary School, Ellen returned to college to earn her Educational Specialist degree in Counseling and moved into the ministry of being a Christian counselor for First Baptist Church Meridian.

Ever the example of God’s love in action, Ellen believed that her greatest ministry began at home as a wife and mother.  She carried her love for her family and community throughout her work and philanthropy.  Ellen served on several community boards, including as the President of the Boys and Girls Club, as the President of the Junior Auxiliary and with the Teen Learning Center. She not only shared the gospel by establishing and teaching English as a Second Language classes, but she taught others all over the state to also be ESOL instructors. Ellen, ever the compassionate friend and counselor, established and led Grief Share groups, sharing in the heaviness of healing through the grief process. It was a chance meeting in a parking lot that led her to relationship with the Courts of Praise, changing our community by changing families. With the Rape Crisis group, Ellen served as an advocate for victims, sitting with them in the hospital or police station, providing comfort and support.  She was also instrumental in moving the Word of God throughout this world with a ministry to Trinidad through a partnership with a Trinidad pastor and burgeoning church. Not one to ever want recognition, Ellen was awarded the Golden Deeds Award by the Meridian Exchange Club in 2018 as well as being highlighted on WTOK’s Eleven Who Care.  Above all, Ellen loved God with all her heart, mind and soul, and sought to serve him forever.

Ellen was preceded in death by her father.  She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann (Bell) Odom, her husband of 48 years, Walter Turner Rogers, and her brother, Troy (Mary Ann) Odom.  She is also survived by her children and grandchildren: Rosemary (Jack) Piedmont, Mary Margaret, Will and Ellen Claire Piedmont; Walter (Cassie) Rogers, Jr., Turner, Grace and Lillian Rogers; Lee (Melissa) Rogers, Kirk and Sutton Rogers.

A celebration of Ellen’s life will be held on Saturday, September 26 th, at First Baptist Church Meridian at 1:00pm.  A private family burial will be held following the service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Corey J. Moss

Updated: moments ago
|
By Letisha Young
Corey J. Moss

Obits

Mr. Robert A. Smith

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Robert A. Smith

Obits

Mrs. Debra R. Edmonds

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Debra R. Edmonds

Obits

Mrs. Doris Brown

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Doris Brown

Obits

Thomas “Tommy” Langdon

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Thomas "Tommy" Langdon

Latest News

Obits

Mr. Charlie Gray Busler

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
Charlie Gray Busler

Obits

James “Jimmy” L. Sistrunk

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Letisha Young
James “Jimmy” L. Sistrunk

Obits

Mr. Billy Allen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Letisha Young
Billy Allen

News

First Responders: Hannah Gardner

Updated: 20 hours ago
In our latest First Responders we travel to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department to meet Hannah Gardner.

Obits

Jimmie James “Jim” Boykin

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Letisha Young
Jimmie James “Jim” Boykin