Advertisement

EMCF inmates dies at Jackson hospital

Inmate Otis Taylor, 51, died at a Jackson hospital Sept. 25, 2020.
Inmate Otis Taylor, 51, died at a Jackson hospital Sept. 25, 2020.(Mississippi Dept. of Corrections)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate from the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died Sept. 25 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Otis C. Taylor, 51, was being treated at the hospital for an illness, according to Management & Training Corporation, which manages the prison in Lauderdale County.

MTC says no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Taylor was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Scott County and robbery in Rankin County.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MFD responds to afternoon fire

Updated: moments ago
Fire crews were called to a home just after 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

News

Kidnapping, assault suspect turns himself in

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The search for kidnapping suspect Terence Desmond Brown. 31, is over. Authorities say he turned himself in Monday.

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 2,500 people have died from COVID-19 as over 152K test positive and more than 64K recover

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBRC Staff
The state of Alabama says 2,364 deaths are confirmed due to coronavirus, while 137 are probable.

News

All high school students return to Lauderdale County schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The Lauderdale County School District’s ‘Rising Tide Learning Plan’ now has all students back in the classroom.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

National

CDC, doctors suggest other ways to celebrate Halloween in pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bethany Davis
The National Retail Federation says an estimated 148 million Americans will participate in Halloween-related activities this year.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 190 new cases, 2 deaths reported by MSDH

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 190 new cases and 2 new deaths Monday.

News

Tuscaloosa mayor reacts to viral photos of large bar crowds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ugochi Iloka
Many complained online about attendees not wearing masks or social distancing inside the bar.

State

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old Bennie C. Jackson.

Local

ECCC to break ground on new building

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
A new band hall will be named in memory of longtime band director and music instructor Thomas W. Carson.