EMCF inmates dies at Jackson hospital

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An inmate from the East Mississippi Correctional Facility died Sept. 25 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Otis C. Taylor, 51, was being treated at the hospital for an illness, according to Management & Training Corporation, which manages the prison in Lauderdale County.

MTC says no foul play is suspected. An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Taylor was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Scott County and robbery in Rankin County.

